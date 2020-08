MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a serious condition after being hospitalised in the the Siberian city of Omsk, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing the head doctor of the hospital where he is being treated.

Earlier on Thursday, the politician’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said that Navalny was in intensive care after showing signs of being poisoned. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Editing by Andrew Osborn)