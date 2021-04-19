Navalny must receive medical aid, EU tells Russia

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia must allow Alexei Navalny to have access to proper healthcare, the European Union’s top diplomat said on Monday before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“We make the Russian authorities responsible for the health situation of Mr Navalny,” Borrell said in a video statement before the meeting, which will take place by video conference.

Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold)