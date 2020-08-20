Foundation says it is sending plane for Russia's Navalny

BERLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Cinema for Peace Foundation, which two years ago brought a poisoned Russian activist to Berlin for treatment, said it was sending an air ambulance to pick up poisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening.

“For humanitarian reasons, at Pussy Riots Pyotr Verzilov’s request, we will send at midnight an air ambulance with medical equipment and specialists with which Navalny can be brought to Germany,” the Foundation said, adding that Berlin’s Charite hospital was ready to treat him. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Tom Sims)