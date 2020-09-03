German minister: sanctions on Russia over Navalny depend on Moscow reaction - paper

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said decisions on any sanctions against Russia in relation to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny depends on Moscow’s reaction, the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper reported on Thursday.

“Germany will consult closely with its partners in the EU and NATO on the consequences to be drawn from this incident - also in the light of how Russia behaves now,” Scholz, a Social Democrat, was quoted as telling the paper. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Thomas Seythal)