German ambulance plane due to leave to pick up Navalny tonight - Bild

BERLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - An ambulance aircraft with a team specialised in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper.

Navalny was taken ill earlier on Thursday with suspected poisoning and currently lies in a coma in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk. In 2018, Slovenian-born Bizilj brought anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov to Berlin for treatment after he was poisoned in Moscow.

“An ambulance plane with specialists for coma patients will leave this evening,” Bizilj told Bild. “If Navalny is in a state to be transported tomorrow morning, the plane will immediately fly to Berlin. His wife will accompany him.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Tom Sims)