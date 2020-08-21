German doctors granted access to Putin critic Navalny-chief of staff

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German doctors sent to Omsk to fly stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to Berlin for treatment have finally been given access to him, his chief of staff said on Friday.

“This is a positive sign that this decision that he is not transportable, not allowed to board this aircraft, might be reversed,” Leonid Volkov told reporters at a news conference organised by Berlin-based rights group the Cinema for Peace Foundation.

The team of doctors specialised in treating coma patients left Germany on Thursday evening to bring him back to Berlin where the Charite hospital has agreed to accept him as a patient. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Thomas Escritt)