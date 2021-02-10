Germany says further sanctions against Russia must target right people

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Further sanctions against Russia need to target the right people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that cancelling the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would merely push Russia closer to China.

“Those who question Nord Stream 2 must also consider, at least geostrategically, what consequences this will have and what this means for Europe’s influence on Russia,” Maas told German lawmakers, adding that the same applied to the idea of ‘decoupling’ from China.

“It must be absolutely clear where this will lead in geostrategic terms: it will drive Russia and China closer and closer together,” he added.