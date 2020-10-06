Germany to discuss response to Navalny poisoning after OPCW findings

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The German government said on Tuesday findings from the global chemicals watchdog confirmed that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in the Novichok family and that it will discuss next steps with EU partners.

“The next steps will be discussed in the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and with the EU partners. Any use of chemical weapons is a serious matter and can not remain without consequences,” said a government spokesman in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Madeline Chambers)