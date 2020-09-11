Novichok used on Navalny 'harder' than previous forms -Spiegel

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Novichok nerve agent used to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was ‘harder’ than previous forms, Der Spiegel magazine said the head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service told a secret meeting.

Spiegel, without naming a source, added that a delegation from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was said to have visited at the weekend the hospital in Berlin where Navalny is being treated.