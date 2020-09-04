Healthcare
September 4, 2020 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian police chief says no grounds for now to suspect crime in Navalny case - Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday he saw no grounds for now to suspect a crime was committed in the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.

Germany, where Navalny is in a coma in hospital, says he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent and wants the culprits held to account. Russia has not opened a criminal case for now and says there is no solid evidence yet of a crime.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
