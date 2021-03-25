Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny demands he be freed for medical treatment

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called on Thursday for her husband to be immediately released so that he could be treated by doctors he trusts after his lawyers said he was in pain and being denied proper healthcare.

In an Instagram post, Yulia Navalnaya described what was happening to her husband as personal revenge for his opposition activities and said that had to be stopped. (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)