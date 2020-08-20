Doctors offer contradictory information on condition of Russia's Navalny

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Medics on Thursday provided contradictory information about the health of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, saying his condition had stabilised, but that there was still a threat to his life.

His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on Twitter he was in a serious but stable condition.

She had earlier said that he was in a coma in a Siberian hospital after drinking a cup of tea that she said she believed was laced with poison. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Anton Zverev and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)