Kremlin critic Navalny now in prison hospital, lawyer says

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - A lawyer for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said the hunger-striking opposition politician was now at a prison hospital at a penal colony in the town of Vladimir near Moscow, following a decision by authorities to transfer him earlier on Monday.

The lawyer, Alexei Liptser, said he was waiting at the penal colony to visit his client but had yet to be allowed in.

Navalny began refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute back and leg pain.