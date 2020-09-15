Kremlin critic Navalny posts picture with family from hospital

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and his family members pose for a picture at Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media September 15, 2020. Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a picture from hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, with the message that he was now able to breathe independently following his suspected poisoning last month.

“Hi, this is Navalny. I miss you all,” he wrote in the caption to his Instagram followers. “I can still hardly do anything, but yesterday I could breathe all day on my own. Actually on my own.”

