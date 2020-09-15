Kremlin open to clearing up what happened to Navalny - spokesman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reiterated on Tuesday it was open to clearing up what happened to President Vladimir Putin’s top opponent Alexei Navalny, who Germany and other western governments say was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Kremlin spokesman said everyone would be happy if Navalny recovered, and he was free to return to Russia from Germany. But he said Moscow did not understand why, if French and Swedish laboratories had been able to test his medical samples, Russia was not being given the same access.