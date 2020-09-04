Kremlin says it wants dialogue with Germany over Navalny case

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that Russian doctors who treated him initially were much more transparent that the German doctors treating him now.

Germany, where Navalny is in hospital, has said he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent and wants the perpetrators held to account. Russia has until now not opened a criminal investigation and said there is no evidence yet of a crime.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow wanted to find out through dialogue with Germany what exact substance caused Navalny to fall ill. He said Russian specialists were looking into the case. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)