Kremlin says planned pro-Navalny protest is illegal, work of 'provocateurs'

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks as he waits for a court hearing in a police station in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021, in this still image from video obtained from social media. Courtesy of Instagram @NAVALNY/Social Media via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said that nationwide protests planned for Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were illegal and were being promoted by people it called provocateurs.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was detained at the weekend and later jailed for alleged parole violations after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent.