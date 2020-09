Russia continues checks into Navalny case, resents pressure - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia is continuing its own checks into what happened to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin said on Friday, adding that Moscow did not like the pressure being exerted on it over the case.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters on a daily conference call that Russia may send additional requests for information to Germany, where Navalny is being treated after he fell violently ill and was airlifted from Siberia last month.

No immediate calls between Russia President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are planned over the Navalny case, Peskov added. Germany says Navalny was poised with a rare nerve agent but Russia says it has yet to see any evidence of this.