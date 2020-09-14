Putin tells Macron accusations over Navalny case are 'inappropriate' - Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on economic issues via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 10, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told France’s President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call on Monday that it was “inappropriate” to make groundless accusations against Russia over the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin said.

Putin said that Russia wanted Germany to hand over medical test results taken from Navalny, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.