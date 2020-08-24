Merkel calls on Russia to hold perpetrators accountable in Navalny case

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and hold the perpetrators accountable.

German doctors treating Navalny at a Berlin hospital said earlier on Monday examinations indicated he was poisoned before collapsing on a plane in Russia last week.

“Those responsible must be identified and held accountable,” Merkel said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Andrew Heavens)