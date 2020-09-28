Merkel paid personal visit to Kremlin critic Navalny: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a personal visit to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in hospital last week, her spokesman said on Monday.

Steffen Seibert confirmed an earlier report in Der Spiegel that Merkel visited Navalny while he was being treated for poisoning in the Charite hospital in Berlin.

He declined to say how long the meeting lasted nor what was discussed.

Germany still expects an explanation from Moscow on the case, Seibert added.