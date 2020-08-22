Russian opposition politician Navalny put on Germany-bound plane

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been put on a plane set to take him to Germany, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter on Saturday.

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny, who is in a coma after drinking what his allies believe was poisoned tea, was meant to be airlifted to Germany to receive medical care after the opposition politician’s allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sandra Maler)