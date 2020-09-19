Kremlin critic Navalny seen walking in photo from hospital - Navalny's Instagram

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny posted a picture on Instagram of himself walking down stairs and said that his path to recovery was “clear, although long”.

He said he still has difficulties climbing stairs because his legs tremble.

Navalny, the leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill in Siberia last month and was airlifted to Berlin. Germany says laboratory tests in three countries have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, and Western governments have demanded an explanation from Russia.