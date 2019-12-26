Bonds News
December 26, 2019 / 10:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian opposition leader Navalny freed after Moscow raid - spokeswoman

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was freed on Thursday after being briefly detained during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow, his spokeswoman told Reuters.

The raid occurred a day after Navalny said that the forcible military conscription of one of his allies to a remote air base in the Arctic amounted to kidnapping and illegal imprisonment. (Reporting by Maria Vesilyeva; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
