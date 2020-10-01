Kremlin critic Navalny vows return to Russia

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, now recovering in Berlin, told Der Spiegel magazine that he intended to return to Russia to continue his political activities, campaigning to unseat President Vladimir Putin.

“I will not give Putin the gift of not returning to Russia,” he told the magazine in an interview published on Thursday, later adding: “I do not want to be opposition leader in exile.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Thomas Seythal)