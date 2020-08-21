Russian health officials say industrial chemical found on hair, hands of Kremlin critic Navalny

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Officials from the Health Ministry of a Siberian region where of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being treated in hospital said on Friday that a police laboratory had found a chemical substance of an industrial nature on his hair and hands.

Earlier on Friday Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital treating Navalny in the city of Omsk, said traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on the 44-year-old’s clothes and fingers.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison. (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)