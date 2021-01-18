Kremlin foe Navalny condemns 'lawlessness' of court hearing after his detention

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called a court hearing to which he was taken on Monday “the highest degree of lawlessness”, in some of his first public comments since being detained at the Russian border.

Western nations have urged Russia to immediately free Navalny, who was detained late on Sunday at a Moscow airport after flying home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

Navalny made the comments in a video posted on Twitter by his spokeswoman. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)