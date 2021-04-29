Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's regional campaign offices to be disbanded - ally

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s team said on Thursday it was officially disbanding its network of regional campaign offices across Russia.

The announcement, in a YouTube video, comes ahead of a court hearing which is due to consider a request from prosecutors to declare the main pillars of Navalny’s political organisation as extremist. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)