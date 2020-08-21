Kremlin: it is up to Russian doctors to say if Alexei Navalny can be moved

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was up to Russian doctors treating stricken opposition politician Alexei Navalny to decide whether he could be transported by a German air ambulance from a hospital in Siberia for treatment in Germany.

Russian doctors said earlier on Friday that he was still too unwell to be moved. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the German doctors who arrived on Friday had been invited to join Russian doctors treating Navalny.

Speaking on a conference call, Peskov said it was still unclear what caused Navalny to fall ill while flying back to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday morning. (Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)