December 26, 2019 / 9:55 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny during Moscow raid - spokeswoman

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Police detained Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Thursday during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow, his spokeswoman said on social media.

“Alexei was forcibly detained and taken away. He did not resist. Lawyers are still at the FBK, and there’s a search underway,” Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s spokeswoman, wrote on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear why Navalny had been detained (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Andrew Osborn)

