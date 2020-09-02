Poisoning of Russian opposition leader "completely reprehensible" - White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday called “completely reprehensible” findings that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Saying that Russia has used Novichok “in the past,” the National Security Council said on Twitter that the United States will “work with allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads, and restrict funds for their malign activities.” (Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Editing by Franklin Paul)