FACTBOX-In jail, charged or abroad; Russian opposition figures under pressure

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov said on Sunday he had left Russia after receiving warnings from people close to the Kremlin that he would be arrested if he stayed in the country.

Ahead of a parliamentary election in September, a number of activists critical of the Kremlin have been put under house arrest, fled the country or been jailed on charges they say are politically motivated. The Kremlin has denied that politics are behind any of the prosecutions.

Here is an overview:

ALEXEI NAVALNY - IN JAIL

Alexei Navalny, who made a name for himself with video investigations into the elite and by building a political infrastructure across Russia, is President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critic.

He is serving a 2-1/2 year jail term for parole violations related to an embezzlement conviction he says was trumped up.

Navalny was detained on his return to Russia in January from Germany where he was treated for what German authorities concluded was poisoning in Russia with a banned nerve agent. The Kremlin says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and that his jailing is not political.

DMITRY GUDKOV - FLED ABROAD

Dmitry Gudkov, held in custody for two days last week, has accused the authorities of detaining him and other Kremlin critics to stop them running in elections.

The 41-year-old former member of parliament, expelled from his party for helping organise anti-Kremlin protests, said on Sunday he had left Russia for Ukraine after receiving warnings he’d be arrested if he remained in the country.

Asked whether the authorities were concerned about Gudkov’s decision to go abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russians are free to leave the country or return.

ANDREI PIVOVAROV - IN DETENTION

Andrei Pivovarov was the director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Police removed Pivovarov from a flight about to take off for Poland from St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport last week on suspicion he had violated legislation on “undesirable organisations”.

A court ruled to keep him in custody for two months pending trial.

LYUBOV SOBOL - FORMERLY UNDER HOUSE ARREST, BEING PROSECUTED

Lyubov Sobol works as a lawyer at Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and serves as the producer for the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel, where Navalny and his allies discuss topical political issues.

Sobol was under house arrest for more than a month for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safety regulations at an unsanctioned rally in support of Navalny. She continues to be prosecuted over the case.

KIRA YARMYSH - UNDER HOUSE ARREST

Kira Yarmysh has worked as Navalny’s spokesperson since 2014. The 31-year-old has been under house arrest since February for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safety regulations at an unauthorised protest in support of Navalny.

LEONID VOLKOV - FLED ABROAD

Leonid Volkov, one of Navalny’s closest allies, oversaw the opposition politician’s regional campaign headquarters, which were used to organise anti-Kremlin protests.

Volkov left Russia in 2019 after the authorities opened a criminal case into suspected money laundering by Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, a move Volkov called politically-motivated.

IVAN ZHDANOV - FLED ABROAD

Ivan Zhdanov is the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. Prior to becoming director of the foundation, Zhdanov headed its legal department.

Ivan Zhdanov is the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. Prior to becoming director of the foundation, Zhdanov headed its legal department.

Zhdanov, who is now based abroad, said in March that police had detained his father, which he described as an attempt to pressure him over his own opposition activities. Officials did not publicly address the allegation that the case against his father was related to Zhdanov's activities.