MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin’s nominee for prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, told parliament on Thursday that social pledges made by Putin during his state of the nation speech will cost 4 trillion roubles ($65 billion) over four years.

