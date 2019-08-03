Market News
Russia investigates alleged money laundering by anti-Kremlin opposition

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on Saturday that had opened a criminal investigation into the alleged laundering of 1 billion roubles ($15.3 million) by an anti-corruption foundation set up by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Russia’s Investigative Committee made the announcement in a statement while an opposition protest organised by Navalny’s allies was taking place in Moscow.

$1 = 65.2691 roubles Reporting by Andrew Osborn/Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Andrew Osborn

