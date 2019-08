(Corrects day to Saturday)

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said on social media on Saturday she had been detained by police ahead of a protest in Moscow.

A video posted on Sobol’s Twitter account showed police entering her office. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)