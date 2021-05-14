Russia freezes Moscow bank accounts of U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia has frozen the Moscow bank accounts of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty after fining it repeatedly for breaking its “foreign agent” legislation, the U.S. broadcaster said on Friday.

Russia has designated RFE/RL as “foreign agent” media. Earlier on Friday, Russian bailiffs carried out an inventory of its Moscow bureau and notified it of the beginning of proceedings over unpaid fines for violations of the “foreign agent” law.