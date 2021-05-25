Russia fines Google 4 million roubles for failing to delete content -TASS

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. technology giant Google 4 million roubles ($54,540) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia’s communications watchdog on Monday warned Google that Moscow could eventually slow down the company’s traffic in the country if it failed to delete prohibited content.

Google Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 73.3375 roubles)