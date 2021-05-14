Russia labels VTimes media outlet as "foreign agent" - ministry

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s justice ministry on Friday designated online news outlet VTimes a “foreign agent” media organisation, a move that will require it to label itself as such and subject it to increased government scrutiny.

VTimes was set up last year by group of journalists who quit Vedomosti, a top Russian business newspaper, after accusing their new editor-in-chief of introducing pro-Kremlin censorship.

Russia last month applied the same foreign agent label to Meduza, a popular independent news site. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Tom Balmforth)