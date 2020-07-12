Russia's Nornickel reports another fuel leak in Arctic

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel said on Sunday that up to 20 tonnes of aviation fuel had leaked from its pipeline in the Arctic.

Arctic environment security has been in the spotlight at Nornickel’s assets since another leak of 21,000 tonnes of diesel from Nornickel’s power plant near the city of Norilsk on May 29.

“A pipeline owned by Norilsktransgaz was depressurized while pumping aviation fuel in the area of Tukhard settlement,” Norilsktransgaz said in a statement.

“According to the preliminary data, as a result of the depressurization, which lasted about 15 minutes, there was a spill of up to 20 tonnes of fuel.”

Tukhard settlement is situated some 70 kms (43 miles) from Nornickel’s Arctic port of Dudinka on the Enisey river.

Norilsktransgaz said it was conducting an internal investigation and has informed the emergency ministry.

“Fuel pumping works have been suspended and all possible measures are being taken to speed up the collection of spilled fuel,” it said.