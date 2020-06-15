Basic Materials
June 15, 2020 / 10:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norilsk Nickel creates sustainable development role after spill

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - The board of Norilsk Nickel has created a position of senior vice-president for sustainable development, the Russian mining company said on Monday, following a fuel spill in the Arctic city where it is based.

The holder of the new role will be responsible for questions of ecology and the environment, the company said, a fortnight after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil in the remote city of Norilsk. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below