Russia's En+ adds to calls for overhaul of Nornickel management after spill

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group said on Tuesday it backed a call to overhaul the management of Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) after a major fuel spill in the Arctic at one of the nickel producer’s plants.

Russian aluminium giant Rusal, a subsidiary of En+ that has a stake in Nornickel, called this month for management changes at Nornickel, after 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil on May 29 in the Arctic city of Norilsk.

“We don’t diverge in our views,” En+ Chairman Gregory Barker told Reuters. “We have pressed the management of Norilsk (Nickel) to accede to requests for an independent review with the appointment of an independent environmental oversight committee.”