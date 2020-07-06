Basic Materials
July 6, 2020

Russia's Rusal calls for meeting of Nornickel board to discuss damages claim from Arctic fuel spill

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusal, a major shareholder in Nornickel, called on Monday for a meeting of the mining giant’s board to discuss ways of meeting a demand for $2 billion in damages for a giant Arctic fuel spill.

Russia’s environmental watchdog has asked Nornickel’s power subsidiary to pay almost 148 billion roubles ($2 billion) in damages over an Arctic fuel spill in Siberia.

Rusal said the scale of the damages was “unexpected”. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

