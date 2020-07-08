Basic Materials
July 8, 2020 / 8:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) disagrees with and is disputing a request that one of its power subsidiaries pay almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) in damages over an Arctic fuel spill in Siberia in May, it said on Wednesday.

Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor on Monday said it had sent a request for “voluntary compensation” to the subsidiary, NTEK.

$1 = 71.1200 roubles Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt, writing by Polina Devitt and Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below