Russia says pollution off far east coast unlikely to be man-made: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Monday that tests showed that pollution in the waters off the coast of its far eastern Kamchatka peninsula was unlikely to be man-made, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia told residents on Saturday to stay away from a beach in Kamchatka due to pollution that Greenpeace said was evidence of an “ecological disaster” and had caused some surfers to break into a fever and vomit.