Russia finds contaminants in rivers near site of far east pollution

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s environment watchdog, which is investigating unexplained toxic pollution off its far eastern coast, said on Thursday it had found significantly higher levels of pollutants in nearby rivers than in the affected waters themselves.

Greenpeace warned last week of an ecological disaster in waters off the Russian region of Kamchatka, a volcanic peninsula on the Pacific. Conservation group WWF has said the pollution was very likely caused by a highly toxic soluble substance.