2 months ago
Russia's Polyus says prices its SPO at $66.50 per share
June 30, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 2 months ago

Russia's Polyus says prices its SPO at $66.50 per share

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer, said on Friday it was pricing its share placement in Moscow and London at $66.50 per share.

The company did not provide further details in its Russian regulatory disclosure.

Its price range was previously set at $33.25-$35.30 per global depositary share in London, corresponding to a price of $66.50-$70.60 per ordinary share in Moscow. The company was offering between 7 and 9 percent of its shares, including new shares. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)

