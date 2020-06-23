REFILE-Russia may resume privatisation drive in autumn, says deputy finmin

(Adds missing word ‘sell’ in first paragraph)

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia may resume its privatisation drive this autumn as it is now preparing to sell several stakes in state-owned companies, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday.

Moiseev said the state should have less influence on companies’ business, without naming any companies.

Russia has for years planned to sell state-owned stakes in a wide range of companies, but has often put such plans on hold, saying it won’t sell state stakes too cheaply. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson)