MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russia plans to inject 50 billion roubles ($762.40 million) into Promsvyazbank in 2019-2021, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Promsvyazbank was taken over by the central bank in 2017 and now handles defence sector loans. ($1 = 65.5825 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Maria Kiselyova)