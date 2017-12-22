FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 1:53 PM / a day ago

Russia c.bank says found numerous law violations at Promsvyazbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank has found multiple law violations at Promsvyazbank that it now plans to report to the law enforcement authorities, the central bank’s Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev said on Friday.

The central bank has decided to bailout Promsvyazbank, Russia’s No.10 lender by assets, last week and started an investigation into the bank’s accounts.

A temporary administration at Promsvyazbank appointed by the central bank found out that documents for the corporate credit dossiers worth 109.1 billion roubles ($1.87 billion) were destroyed at Promsvyazbank, apart from other violations. ($1 = 58.2925 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

