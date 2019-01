MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russian lender Promzvyazbank (PSB) which was bailed out in 2017 will receive extra capital this year, Russia’s deputy finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that different possible sums were being discussed.

“Different forms of capitalization increase for the bank in 2019 are being discussed, including a non-monetary form,” Alexei Moiseev told reporters. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)